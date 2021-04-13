Menu Content

N. Korea Celebrates Late Founder's Birthday without Signs of Provocation

Write: 2021-04-15 15:27:36Update: 2021-04-15 16:05:59

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea marked the 109th birthday of late founder Kim Il-sung on Thursday resuming celebrations that were scaled down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with little sign of provocation.

On Thursday, the North's state-run media said a ballroom party for young people and a celebration with firecrackers were scheduled to take place in Pyongyang later that night.

Earlier this week, a photo exhibition and performance by artistic groups took place in the capital city.

The event, referred to in the North as the Day of the Sun, is the country's biggest national holiday and has often been marked with massive military parades and other provocative acts.

Col. Kim Jun-rak, the spokesperson for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), said the military is maintaining a firm readiness posture, while closely coordinating with South Korean and U.S. intelligence officials.

The state media have yet to report on regime leader Kim Jong-un's visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed body of his late grandfather lies in state. Observers say he might make the visit on Thursday.
