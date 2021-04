Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa exchanged letters on Friday marking the 60th anniversary of their countries’ establishment of diplomatic ties.In his letter, Moon said South Korea and Portugal have formed close cooperative ties in various fields since establishing diplomatic relations, including politics, economy and culture.Moon said he hopes to work with Rebelo de Sousa to boost South Korea-EU cooperation, as Portugal holds the rotating presidency of the EU this year.Rebelo de Sousa wrote that South Korea and Portugal have continuously improved relations for the past six decades, adding that he hopes the two countries will continue to cooperate to further solidify bilateral ties.