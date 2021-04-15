IAEA Chief Calls for Transparency in Japan's Radioactive Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) calls for transparency following mounting criticism from neighboring countries over Japan's decision to release radioactive water ​from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean. The IAEA chief wants to make sure that there is no "harm whatsoever."Kim Bum-soo has this report.Report: The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) called for transparency in Japan’s plan to release massive amounts of radioactive water into the ocean.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday addressed the international backlash over Japan’s plan.[Sound bite: Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi - Int'l Atomic Energy Agency]"The way to deal with these concerns, for me ... it's very simple. It has one name: transparency."Japan on Tuesday announced its plan to discharge more than one-point-25 million tons of treated but still radioactive water, which was used to cool off the tsunami-crippled nuclear reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant.While announcing the decision despite opposition from neighboring countries, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the Advanced Liquid Processing System(ALPS) will treat the contaminated water, eventually removing most of the radioactive materials except for tritium.[Sound bite: Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi - Int'l Atomic Energy Agency]"The issue at hand is very well known. We all know what is there. We all know the amount of the water. What we need to do is to make sure that when this starts to be released, there will be no harm to the environment, no harm whatsoever."South Korean and other neighboring countries urged Japan to reconsider the move amid fierce protests by fishermen and the general public.The South Korean government is now reviewing the option of resolving the issue at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, including filing for a temporary injunction to stop the release until the court’s decision on the matter is finalized.In another interview with Japanese public broadcaster NHK, Grossi noted that his organization can consider sending a team of experts from a number of countries to Japan to defuse mounting concerns.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.