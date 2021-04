Domestic 5 College Students Involved in Fatal Car Accident on Reservoir

Five college students were involved in a fatal car accident on Thursday morning at a reservoir in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province.



Police said that residents in the area discovered a broken guard rail and car bumper floating in the water around 6:23 a.m. before reporting the accident.



Paramedics were then dispatched to the scene and recovered two of the bodies from the water with the other three remaining inside the rental car. They were identified as students from a nearby university.



Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash, but said the last time the vehicle was seen on CCTV was about 23 minutes passed 12 a.m. near the area of the crash.