Moon Pledges Support for Semiconductor, Auto Industries

President Moon Jae-in called the semiconductor sector a key national strategic industry and pledged measures to keep South Korea's status as a leader in the global supply network for chips.Moon made the remarks at an expanded meeting of economic ministers on Thursday, which was also attended by the chief executives at some of the country's largest companies, including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Hyundai Motor.Moon said global supply chains are being reorganized from a global to a national setup and the movement is most pronounced in the chip sector.He said that the government will come up with various measures to maintain its lead by taking advantage of the "super cycle" in the chip sector.As for the auto industry, Moon said that production and exports of electric vehicles and hydrogen cars are fast expanding. He added that demand for secondary batteries is growing rapidly due to an increase in the electric vehicle market.He said that the government will establish a comprehensive plan to secure leadership in the global battery sector.