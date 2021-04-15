Pres. Moon Vows Strong Support for Local Chip Industry

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in has vowed active support for the local semiconductor industry, stressing the country’s commitment to maintain its edge in the global chip supply chain. His pledge came after U.S. President Joe Biden stressed the need to use the current global supply shortage in strengthening the competitiveness of his country’s chip industry. Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report: In an expanded meeting of economic ministers on Thursday, President Moon Jae-in emphasized the growth of the local semiconductor industry, calling it a core national strategic industry to determine the country’s future.He vowed to enhance support for the local chip industry so that the nation can emerge as an all-encompassing powerhouse in the global arena.Moon’s remarks came days after U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his support for the U.S. semiconductor industry in a meeting with major players, including Samsung Electronics and Intel.Moon said countries are moving to restructure the global supply network in a way that maximize their gains, and such trends are most evident in the semiconductor industry.He said the government will come up with various measures to defend the country’s standing as a leader and further expand its prominence in the global chip industry .During the meeting, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy reported to the president a comprehensive strategy to further foster the local semiconductor industry. Dubbed the K-semiconductor belt strategy, the measures will roll out in the first half of this year.Under the plan, the government will foster semiconductor clusters to meet challenges from rival nations to restructure the global chip supply chain in a way that most benefits them. Clusters will be established for each key semiconductor value chain to offset vulnerable areas.The government will also provide more support on investment and deregulation so local chipmakers can increase their production capacity in a timely manner.The government will offer more tax breaks for investments in key technologies with high technological and economic value, while expanding support on finance and infrastructure.Meanwhile, regarding an ongoing global shortage in automotive chips, Moon said the government is doing its best to secure a stable supply in cooperation with companies and vowed to increase domestic production through an alliance between semiconductor and auto industries. The ministry said it will also help develop related technologies over the long-haul to mitigate future shortages.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.