Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in vowed to come up with "bold" measures to revive consumption as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic stabilizes.In an expanded meeting of economy-related ministers on Thursday, Moon said the nation's economic recovery must accelerate to improve the lives of the Korean people. He added that the rebound in exports and domestic demand must go hand in hand.The president said that the government is pursuing measures to improve domestic demand, including consumer incentives and infrastructure projects worth 110 trillion won.He said that the government will maintain an expansionary fiscal policy, noting that international organizations and global rating agencies believe South Korea has ample room to adopt fiscal stimulus measures.