Moon to Visit US in Late May for Summit with Biden

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Washington next month for summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said on Friday that Moon will visit the U.S. for summit talks in late May at the invitation of President Biden.Kang said that the two leaders are expected to hold in-depth discussions on the continued development of a solid South Korea-U.S. alliance, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and close cooperation in efforts to establish lasting peace in the region.Coordination on the date of the trip is reportedly under way between the two nations.The White House also confirmed Moon's planned visit.White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Thursday in a press briefing that President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Moon to the White House in the second half of May.Psaki said the summit will highlight the "iron-clad" U.S.-South Korea alliance, as it follows a recent visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Seoul.