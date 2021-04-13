Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Report: S. Korea, US, Japan Delay Foreign Minister Talks

Write: 2021-04-16 08:28:06Update: 2021-04-16 10:50:01

Report: S. Korea, US, Japan Delay Foreign Minister Talks

Photo : KBS News

South Korea, the United States and Japan have reportedly postponed talks among their top diplomats. 

Quoting multiple diplomatic sources, Japan's Kyodo News said on Thursday that the three nations delayed the talks although they had sought to hold them late this month in the U.S. when Washington completes the review of its North Korea policy. 

There are speculations that the delay is possibly due to the ongoing policy review, which is expected to continue into late this month or early next month. 

In addition, Kyodo News said that worsened relations between Seoul and Tokyo may have been a factor that led to the postponement.

South Korea is voicing strong opposition to Japan's decision to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea. In addition, a court ruling is due next Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery against the Japanese government. 

Kyodo said that under the circumstances, the three nations may have decided it would be difficult to demonstrate their unity even if they held the foreign minister talks.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >