Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Lee Gae-ho of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the first such case among incumbent lawmakers.According to the National Assembly on Thursday, Lee underwent testing earlier in the day after one of his secretaries was confirmed to have been infected the previous day.Rep. Wi Seong-gon, who came into close contact with Lee, reportedly tested negative, and another DP lawmaker, Lee Won-taeg, is set to undergo a test.The ruling party said that it will hold a vote to elect its new floor leader on Friday as scheduled while strictly abiding by anti-virus rules, adding lawmakers placed under self-isolation will vote online.The parliament's COVID-19 disaster management office began disinfection work for the building where the confirmed lawmaker's office is located, with discussions under way on response measures.