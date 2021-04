Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly visited the mausoleum of his late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung to mark the day of his birth.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Friday that Kim and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Thursday on the occasion of the late founder’s 109th birthday.The mausoleum is where the bodies of Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il lie in state.Kim usually visits the palace every year on the eve of the birthday or midnight, but this year he appears to have made the visit on the day.Kim was reportedly accompanied by senior North Korean officials, including his sister Kim Yo-jong.The KCNA said Kim, together with his wife, paid high tribute to the statues of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il and extended his best wishes.