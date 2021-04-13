Pres. Moon Marks 7th Anniv. of Sewol Ferry Sinking

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in marked the seventh anniversary of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster that claimed the lives of more than 300 people.On his social media account on Friday, Moon posted a message titled “Heartbreaking April with the Memory of the Sewol Ferry Incident.”In the message, the president said it’s been seven years since young high school students fell victim to the ferry sinking, saying they would’ve been young adults by now if they had survived.Stressing that only truth can prevent tragedy and create a society where life is valued, Moon wrote that the National Assembly last year passed revisions to a special law on shedding light on large disasters. In addition, it passed one appointing an independent counsel to get to the bottom of the ferry sinking.He also vowed to get to the truth behind the tragic incident through the special investigation committee tasked with looking into catastrophes.