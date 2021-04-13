Health Ministry Denies Vaccine Announcement Referred to Sputnik V

Photo : YONHAP News

The Health Ministry on Friday denied that the COVID-19 vaccine it said a local company will produce on consignment from August is Russian-made.Sohn Young-rae, a senior health official, said in a press briefing that officials hadn't been referring to Sputnik V when they made the announcement the previous day.He said many countries are conducting tests on the safety and efficacy of Sputnik V and the government needs more time to assess whether the vaccine is appropriate for procurement.The remarks came after pharmaceutical company Huons Global said on Friday that it has signed a technology transfer deal to produce Sputnik V in South Korea.Huons said the deal was sealed between a consortium involving its subsidiary Humedix and the Russian Direct Investment Fund(RDIF) that invested in the vaccine development.Huons Global is expected to establish a facility to manufacture at least 100 million doses of the vaccine, allowing the consortium to adopt the technology and begin trial production in August.Another local company, GL Rapha, has formed a separate consortium through its subsidiary with seven other firms and agencies for the production of the Sputnik V vaccine.