S. Korea, Indonesia to Resume Talks on Sharing Cost of KF-X Project

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and Jakarta are expected to resume talks on sharing the burden for a joint project to develop the KF-21, South Korea's first domestically developed fighter jet.This comes after Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto recently visited South Korea to attend the jet's prototype unveiling ceremony in a show of Jakarta's continued commitment to the project.An official from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said on Friday that the two sides agreed to swiftly restart working-level negotiations during the minister's visit last week.The official said over 110 Indonesian technicians involved in the project, who were dispatched to Korea Aerospace Industries(KAI) but returned home last year amid the pandemic, will be back later this year.Under a bilateral deal, Seoul and Jakarta agreed to share the project cost of eight-point-eight trillion won. Indonesia promised to shoulder 20 percent, or one-point-seven trillion won, and receive a prototype and technological data from South Korea.The country, however, stopped making payments with over 600 billion won currently overdue.