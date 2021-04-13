Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Elects 4-Term Pro-Moon Lawmaker as New Floor Leader

Write: 2021-04-16 13:14:23Update: 2021-04-16 14:21:30

DP Elects 4-Term Pro-Moon Lawmaker as New Floor Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Yun Ho-jung has been elected the party's new floor leader.

The four-term lawmaker, who is a member of a faction close to President Moon Jae-in, defeated three-term Rep. Park Wan-joo by securing 104 of 169 votes at a general meeting of assembly members on Friday.

After his victory, Yun vowed that DP will reform after a period of introspection in the aftermath of a recent by-election defeat, to become a party that is competent, reform-minded and hard-working. He also pledged to seek dialogue and cooperation with the opposition.

The election of a pro-Moon figure, however, raises speculation that the ruling camp is unlikely to change policy direction or seek major internal reform.

In fact, the pro-Moon faction is expected to bolster its force as Yun will also head the party's emergency committee until a party convention scheduled for May 2.

Earlier, Yun called to accelerate the Moon administration's drive to reform institutions of power, including the prosecution and the media.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >