S. Korea Seeks to Join IAEA Efforts to Verify Safety of Japan's Water Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is seeking to add its own experts to the team of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) who will make sure that Japan follows safety procedures in releasing radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.A senior Foreign Ministry official said Thursday that Seoul has made the request to the IAEA and the nuclear watchdog views it positively.However the dispatch of the IAEA team will be carried out at Japan's request and Tokyo may object to South Korea's participation.In an interview with Japan's NHK on Wednesday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the Japanese government formally requested its cooperation. He revealed that a multinational team may be dispatched to Japan to help dispel concerns by verifying that its process is safe.Grossi said the team may have advisors from different areas and countries and with different expertise, adding that worries expressed by some local residents and neighboring countries such as South Korea and China cannot be ignored and must be taken seriously.