Ex-Chief Prosecutor, Gyeonggi Governor Neck and Neck in Presidential Poll

Photo : YONHAP News

In the latest Gallup Korea survey of presidential hopefuls, a potential race between former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl and Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung has further tightened.According to the poll that surveyed over one-thousand adults nationwide from Tuesday to Thursday, 25 percent chose Yoon, up one percentage point from two weeks ago, and 24 percent chose Lee, which remained the same.The approval rating for former ruling Democratic Party chair Lee Nak-yon dropped to five percent, similar to other minor candidates such as People's Party chair Ahn Cheol-soo, who drew four percent support.Fifty-five percent wanted an opposition candidate to win in next year's presidential election, up three percentage points from two weeks ago, while 34 percent supported a ruling party figure.The poll has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.