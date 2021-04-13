S. Korea Expresses Concerns over Syria's Possible Use of Chemical Weapons

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has expressed concerns over an international watchdog’s additional report that holds the Syrian government responsible for the use of chemical weapons in Saraqib in 2018.The South Korean Foreign Ministry released a spokesperson's statement on Friday, in response to the second report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) which stated that there is reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian Arab Air Force used chemical weapons in Saraqib on February 4, 2018.The statement said as a member of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), South Korea takes a stance that the use of chemical weapons cannot be tolerated under any circumstance. The ministry also said it is important to identify and hold accountable those who have used chemical weapons.The government also expressed its support for the OPCW’s efforts to conduct thorough investigations and will closely cooperate with the international community to completely eliminate chemical weapons.