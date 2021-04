Photo : YONHAP News

Korea reported daily COVID-19 cases in the 600s for a third straight day on Friday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 658 new infections were tallied Friday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 113-thousand-444.Of the new cases, 630 are local transmissions and the rest from overseas.Of the domestic cases, 69 percent come from the greater metro area including 213 in Seoul and 204 in Gyeonggi Province.South Gyeongsang Province and port city Busan have also added over 30 cases each.Four more deaths have been reported bringing the death toll to one-thousand-794. The fatality rate stands at one-point-58 percent.Over eight thousand patients remain in isolation with 108 in critical condition.