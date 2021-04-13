Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Biden, Suga Reaffirm Commitment to Denuclearization of N. Korea

Write: 2021-04-17 13:23:40Update: 2021-04-17 13:50:37

Biden, Suga Reaffirm Commitment to Denuclearization of N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the U.S. and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held face-to-face summit talks at the White House on Friday and released a joint statement.

The two sides urged North Korea to fulfill its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions and also called for full implementation by the international community.

Biden and Suga said they will strengthen deterrence to maintain peace and stability in the region and work together to address the dangers associated with North Korea's nuclear and missile program, including the risk of proliferation.

Biden also reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the immediate resolution of the issue of Japanese nationals believed to have been abducted by Pyongyang decades ago.

Referring to challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, the two leaders said they recognize that trilateral cooperation with South Korea has never been as important as today, and agreed to promote such collaboration.

President Moon Jae-in will visit Washington next month for summit talks with Biden.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >