Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases in 600s for 4th Day

Write: 2021-04-18 10:15:11Update: 2021-04-18 12:04:54

S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases in 600s for 4th Day

Photo : KBS News

South Korea reported over 600 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day amid continued sporadic infections across the nation.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that 672 new infections were tallied the previous day, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 114-thousand-115.

Of the new cases, 649 are local transmissions while 23 are imported.

More than 60 percent of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 202 in Seoul, 181 in Gyeonggi Province and 19 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 247 cases.

Three more deaths have been reported bringing the death toll to one-thousand-797. The fatality rate stands at one-point-57 percent.

The number of critically ill patients dropped six to 102.

Of some 18-thousand-300 people who took the virus test, three-point-67 percent tested positive for the virus, a sharp rise from one-point-48 percent tallied the previous day.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >