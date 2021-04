Photo : YONHAP News

The government will receive applications from schools that wish to introduce uniforms designed after the traditional Korean clothing called "hanbok" next year.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Education Ministry announced on Sunday that they will receive the applications starting Monday.Middle and high schools that want to introduce the hanbok uniforms can sign up by May 28 after collecting the opinions of students and parents.The government will select about 25 schools this year, which will receive aid for the design and production of prototype uniforms.In February 2019, the two ministries signed a memorandum of understanding on the hanbok school uniform project, under which 16 schools adopted hanbok uniforms last year.