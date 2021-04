Photo : YONHAP News

Pro-golfer Lydia Ko has secured her first victory in three years on the United States Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour.The South Korea-born New Zealander finished the LPGA Lotte Championship at 28-under 260 at Kapolei Golf Club in Hawaii on Saturday.Ko won the title beating out South Korea's Park In-bee and Kim Sei-young by seven strokes.With the victory, Ko secured her 16th career LPGA win and claimed 300-thousand U.S. dollars in prize money.The 23-year-old’s last victory came on April 29, 2018, at the LPGA Mediheal Championship.