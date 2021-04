Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office was questioned over his alleged abuse of power in relation to an investigation into a travel ban issued on former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui in 2019.According to the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office on Sunday, Lee Sung-yoon was questioned for nine hours as a suspect on Saturday.Lee is suspected of exercising undue influence in June 2019 to bring an end to an investigation into the alleged illegal exit ban imposed on the scandal-ridden former vice justice minister.The prosecution has been investigating Lee, who headed the Supreme Prosecutors Office's anti-corruption team at the time, on allegations that his team pressed investigators looking into the case to dismiss the suspicions surrounding the travel ban.Saturday's interrogation came after repeated refusals by Lee to comply with subpoenas.