Biden, Suga Reaffirm Commitment to CVID of N. Korea

U.S. President Joe Biden held an in-person meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday, the first such meeting since he took office.In a joint press conference after the summit, Biden called China and North Korea challenges that they are committed to take on for the future of a free and open Indo-Pacific.In particular, Biden reaffirmed their commitment to a joint response to challenges on issues such as the East China Sea and South China Sea.Regarding North Korea policy, Suga said they are committed to the "complete, irreversible and verifiable dismantlement" of North Korea's nuclear weapons.He said they also agreed to demand that North Korea fulfill its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions.Suga added that both leaders reaffirmed the importance of cooperation with South Korea on North Korea issues as well as for peace and progress in the Indo-Pacific region.