Photo : Getty Images Bank

The number of stay-at-home fathers in South Korea hit an all time high last month.According to data from the Korean Statistical Information Service (KOSIS), 13-thousand men among the country's economically inactive population were full-time fathers in March.The figure represents an increase of six-thousand from a year earlier and the largest since 1999 when the country started compiling related data.The on-year increase was also the biggest since March 2018.Stay-at-home fathers who are on parental leave were not included in the data.