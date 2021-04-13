Ex-Prosecutor General ahead of Gyeonggi Governor in Presidential Poll

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl outdid Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung in a new poll on potential presidential candidates.Realmeter surveyed one-thousand-11 adults nationwide last Friday and found that in a hypothetical two-way race, 51-point-one percent of respondents favored Yoon while 32-point-three percent supported Lee.Lee led among respondents in their 40s but Yoon saw strong support in the remaining age brackets.The survey found that Yoon also was ahead of former Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Nak-yon in a two-way hypothetical race with 51-point-six percent of support.Asked who they prefer as the next presidential candidate, 37-point-two percent picked Yoon followed by Governor Lee and former DP Chair Lee.The survey, commissioned by YTN, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.Meanwhile, Realmeter found in another survey that the approval rating for President Moon Jae-in stood at 34-point-seven percent, up one-point-three percentage points from last week when Moon’s rating posted a record low.Negative assessment toward the president also slipped one-point-four percentage points to 61-point-five percent.The survey, commissioned by YTN, was conducted on some 25-hundred adults nationwide between Monday and Friday of last week. It had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.