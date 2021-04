Photo : YONHAP News

Land minister-nominee Noh Hyeong-ouk has promised to place top priority on stabilizing housing prices and rooting out real estate speculation, if he’s given the opportunity to serve in the position.Noh made the remark on Monday to reporters on his way to a government office in Gwacheon that’s been provided for him to prepare for his confirmation hearing.Commenting on concerns that he lacks expertise in real estate policies given he’s worked mostly in the Finance Ministry, Noh said he has an understanding of overall land policies, including real estate, having worked at the Office for Government Policy Coordination.Saying he is aware of such concerns, the nominee affirmed that he will do his best and heed the opinions of others in seeking rational solutions to real estate issues.