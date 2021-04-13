S. Korean FM, US Climate Envoy John Kerry Differ over Fukushima Water Disposal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was in Seoul over the weekend following his meeting with Chinese officials in Shanghai. Kerry visited South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, and the two discussed bilateral climate cooperation as well as Japan's controversial plan to release a massive amount of treated but still radioactive water into the sea. The U.S. does not appear to be concerned about the discharge.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Saturday in Seoul to discuss bilateral cooperation to fight climate change.The U.S. climate envoy met with reporters the following day, explaining the outcome of his trips to China and South Korea.[Sound bite: US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry]"The United States and China will work together to address the climate crisis. I think this is the first time China has joined in saying it's a crisis.“During the meeting in Seoul, South Korea’s top diplomat called for U.S. engagement in Japan’s controversial plan to release one-point-25 million tons of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.[Sound bite: US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry]“What is key is Japan's continued coordination with the IAEA as it monitors the process and I think the key is in that coordination…”“We don't think it is appropriate for the United States to jump into the process that's already under way and where there are very clear transparent set of rules and expectations.”The South Korean Foreign Ministry said Chung also asked for U.S. cooperation in ensuring Japan will offer related information in a "transparent, swift" manner.It added Chung and Kerry agreed to continue strengthening cooperation between Seoul and Washington in their joint response to climate change.In addition, the two sides exchanged opinions on bilateral cooperation in relation to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden this week.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.