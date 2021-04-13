Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Party Official Hints Ahn Cheol-soo May Seek to Run in 2022 Pres. Race

Write: 2021-04-19 12:56:03Update: 2021-04-19 16:43:16

Party Official Hints Ahn Cheol-soo May Seek to Run in 2022 Pres. Race

Photo : YONHAP News

The secretary-general of the minor opposition People's Party implied that party leader Ahn Cheol-soo may seek to run in next year's presidential race, saying the election would not get much buzz without his participation.

On a local radio program on Monday, Lee Tae-kyu, in sharing what he called his personal views, said Ahn had politically succeeded in the process of fielding a unified opposition candidate in the recent Seoul mayoral by-election.

While Ahn's earlier pledge not to seek the presidential bid stands, Lee said he is of the understanding that Ahn would be willing to play a role if it means achieving a change in power at the top office.

Regarding a merger with the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), the secretary-general reaffirmed his party's position that it must be the unity of two parties, rather than an assimilation.

Lee denied allegations that his party is deliberately delaying the merger in consideration of the timing of former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's entrance into politics.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >