Unif. Ministry Pursues Requiring Minister Okay for Cross-Border Digital Exchange

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Ministry, in charge of inter-Korean affairs, is pushing law revisions that would require ministerial approval for any cross-border exchange of digital files, such as films and books.On Monday, the ministry confirmed it had included rules that would require the minister's approval for such transfers via information and communication networks in revisions it had proposed in January to the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act.At a press briefing, ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo said the revision aims to include "immaterial things" in electronic format, to reflect changes in the ways cross-border exchanges and cooperation can be had.The spokesperson said the revision is intended to enhance legal clarification on the current environment and management, adding that it is not regulating something that was not subject to rules before.Lee also denied a media report that the proposed law revision aims to restrict radio broadcasts to North Korean people, saying broadcasts are not applicable to the rules.