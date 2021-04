Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will attend a virtual summit on climate change hosted by the United States later this week.According to the presidential office on Monday, Moon was invited by U.S. President Joe Biden to the leaders' summit that will be their first online meeting since Biden took office in January.Leaders of 40 states, including 17 member nations of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate(MEF), have been invited to attend.Moon is expected to outline Seoul's resolve to reinforce joint climate action Thursday night during the first session on promoting climate goals.The president will refer to Seoul's campaign to go carbon neutral by 2050 and seek the international community's support behind the country's hosting of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030(P4G) Summit in May.