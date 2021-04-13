Seoul City to Establish HQ Dedicated to Single-Person Household Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government has launched a task force charged with serving the unique needs of single-person households, in the first step to realizing Mayor Oh Se-hoon's number one pledge on the campaign trail.One person households in the city have grown from 850-thousand in 2010 to one-point-three million currently, accounting for roughly one-third of the overall Seoul population.Previously, issues related to single-person households had been addressed by various departments within the city government. But according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday, it will formalize the task force into a permanent headquarters under the mayor's office by next month.More than 30 city employees are expected to be assigned to the new group.In announcing his mayoral bid in January, Oh had pledged to address five key problems the city's one-person households face - that is, safety, illness, poverty, loneliness and housing issues.Following the latest announcement, the mayor promised to proactively introduce policies to address the said problems and catch governance up to the demographic and social changes underway involving the rapidly growing number of one-person households.