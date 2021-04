Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's envoy to Seoul has spoken positively of the prospect that South Korean experts' join the International Atomic Energy Agency’s(IAEA) monitoring of Tokyo's planned disposal of radioactive water.Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi told Yonhap News Agency on Monday that Tokyo believes Seoul could participate, before adding that the IAEA and South Korea should make the decision through consultations.Aiboshi denied Seoul's claim that Tokyo failed to give sufficient information to verify the safety of the contaminated water that would be released from the Fukushima nuclear plant, saying all available data was provided in advance.Stressing that the water will be "treated", and therefore will not be "contaminated," the ambassador ensured that Tokyo will look after the safety of citizens of neighboring countries as the IAEA monitors the water disposal.