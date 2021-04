Photo : YONHAP News

The government will grant temporary stay permits to children of undocumented immigrants, who were born in South Korea and have resided in the country for at least 15 years.The Justice Ministry announced the new system on Monday, saying it will accept applications until the trial run ends in February 2025.It added eligibility requirements would include having graduated from elementary school before February 28, 2021.Middle and high school students will be granted the D-4 visa while those who have already graduated high school will receive the one year G-1 visa on the condition that they either start university or get a job.Parents of minors will have their deportation deferred until their children become adults.The ministry estimates between 100 to 500 children will be eligible for the new program, though there is no official tally.