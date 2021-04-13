Menu Content

Korean
English

Politics

Moon to Address Korean Peace, Vaccine Supply in Summit with Biden

Write: 2021-04-19 15:55:00Update: 2021-04-19 16:02:45

Moon to Address Korean Peace, Vaccine Supply in Summit with Biden

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will discuss dialogue and peace on the Korean Peninsula at his scheduled summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington sometime next month.

Chairing a weekly meeting with his top aides on Monday, Moon said he will also seek close cooperation with the U.S. on the economy and COVID-19 as well as vaccines. 

Moon is likely to embark on vaccine diplomacy amid rising uncertainties in the global supply due to blood clot concerns and reported U.S. plans of adding a third dose to the current two-dose regimen.

Regarding the security situation on the peninsula, President Moon said the crisis of a war has been lifted thanks to strenuous efforts to seek resolutions through dialogue.

He said he will view the current stalemate as a time for contemplation as diplomatic efforts are under way to restore dialogue, and stressed that the temporary peace must be made into a lasting one.
