FM: S. Korea Not to Oppose Fukushima Water Release if Conditions Met

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong says Seoul will not be opposed to Tokyo's planned disposal of radioactive water if it is in compliance with the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA)’s safety standards for such a release.Chung made the remark at a parliamentary interpellation session on Monday when asked by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Moon Jin-seog on whether there is no change in the government’s opposition to Japan’s decision to release water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.Chung said the government has no reason to oppose it if Tokyo meets three conditions guaranteeing the health and safety of the South Korean public, including sharing sufficient scientific grounds and information on the treated water's health impacts.The two other conditions are, the South Korean top diplomat said, having sufficient discussions with Seoul in advance and guaranteeing the participation of South Korean experts in IAEA's monitoring team.Regarding the U.S. position on the matter, Chung said Washington’s announcements display “notable differences” with Seoul in judgments, adding the government sufficiently explained its stance to the U.S. and sought understanding through various channels.He added the government is reviewing every practical measure available to take if and when Japan implements the decision.