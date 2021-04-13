Moon Renews Will to Serve Public after Cabinet Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has pledged to do his best in the remaining months of his term until he leaves office next year, promising to change what is lacking without hesitancy.In a meeting with his aides on Monday, Moon said he will consider what he called the public's reprimand a sour medicine to reflect on the state of affairs, and use it as an opportunity to build momentum for a new start.His remarks follow a Cabinet reshuffle last week in the wake of the ruling Democratic Party’s wide defeat to the main opposition People Power Party at the by-elections earlier this month.The president said his administration will unwaveringly fulfill the mandates given by the public and history in the run-up to the end of its term, adding the government's efforts will see further progress while what it lacks will be supplemented and corrected.Regarding his administration's response to COVID-19, Moon cited positive international assessments and called it a national achievement that the public can be proud of.However, he was quick to add the situation is still grave and many challenges lie ahead with the economy requiring more efforts for a full recovery.Noting the public will assess the government not based on its past performance but on the problems and challenges now and onward, the president urged officials to renew their resolve to serve the public and remain ethical and capable to the end.He also called for communication and cooperation with the opposition bloc.