Arrivals from S. Africa to Be Placed under 2-Week Facility Quarantine

Write: 2021-04-19 19:03:49Update: 2021-04-19 19:42:49

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has decided to require a two-week quarantine at government facilities of those arriving from South Africa, Tanzania and other "at-risk" countries in an effort to stem the spread of the South African variant of COVID-19. 

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Monday that international arrivals from countries where there is a high risk of contracting the South African variant will be put under quarantine at pre-designated state facilities starting from Thursday. 

The decision is based on the judgment that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the South African variant than the two other variants originating from the U.K. and Brazil, and that the South African variant poses a constant risk of community transmissions in South Korea. 

Those subject to the new rule will be required to submit documents at checkpoints proving they tested negative to COVID-19 in a polymerase chain reaction(PCR) test. They will undergo additional testing upon arrival and then will be put under a 14-day quarantine at pre-designated government facilities. 

Foreigners arriving for a short-stay will have to pay for the facilities, while South Koreans or foreigners entering under long-term stay status will be exempt from the comparative costs.
