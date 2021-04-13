Menu Content

Japan Calls for Dispersal of S. Korean Student Rally near Embassy

Write: 2021-04-19 19:03:55Update: 2021-04-19 19:32:27

Japan Calls for Dispersal of S. Korean Student Rally near Embassy

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo says it has asked the South Korean government to respond to a sit-in rally held by South Korean college students in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul over its planned disposal of radioactive water. 

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato relayed the request when asked of the matter at a press conference on Monday. 

Kato said the Japanese government asked that the South Korean government and the police take “proper responses” such as dispersing the demonstration and strengthening security around the embassy building.  

He added his government will continue taking proper measures for the safety of the Japanese diplomatic mission. 

A college student group launched an indefinite rally on Friday to call on the Japanese government to revoke its decision to dispose of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean. The students said the release will pose a grave threat to safety and lives.
