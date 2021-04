Photo : YONHAP News

The Minimum Wage Commission will launch discussions on Tuesday to decide next year's minimum wage.The commission, comprising 27 people representing public interest, workers and employers, will hold this year's first plenary session on Tuesday afternoon in central Seoul.The commission will decide whether to raise or lower the minimum wage from this year’s eight-thousand-720 won per hour.Under the Moon Jae-in administration, the minimum wage for 2018 jumped 16-point-four percent from the previous year and ten-point-nine percent for 2019. But the growth slowed to two-point-nine percent for 2020 and one-and-a-half percent for this year.Raising the minimum hourly wage to ten-thousand won was one of Moon's key election pledges in labor policy, but it has become almost impossible as the job market froze amid the COVID-19 pandemic.