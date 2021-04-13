S. Korea Forecast to Win 9 Olympic Gold Medals in 5 Events

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is forecast to win nine Olympic gold medals, including ones in men's football and women's golf, at this year's Summer Games in Tokyo.According to U.S. sports data service provider Gracenote on Tuesday, South Korea is expected to win nine gold medals, with three in archery, two each in taekwondo and fencing, one in men's football and another in women's golf.Gracenote also expected the country to take home ten silver medals and six bronze medals, placing 13th in overall medal count and tenth in gold medals.The Korean Sports and Olympic Committee earlier set a relatively moderate goal of winning seven gold medals with two each in archery and taekwondo, and one each in women's golf, fencing and shooting.At the previous 2016 Summer Games in Rio, South Korea placed eighth in the gold medal count, with nine golds, three silvers and nine bronze medals.Gracenote forecast the U.S. to top the ranking with 43 gold medals, followed by China with 38, and Japan with 34.