Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said the United States is the only country so far that has positively responded to Japan's announced plans to dispose of radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.At a parliamentary committee session on Tuesday, Chung said five countries near the Pacific Ocean, including the two Koreas, strongly criticized the decision, adding that China responded more harshly.The minister said Seoul requested that Washington clearly explain the scientific basis behind its use of the term "treated water," assessment that Tokyo's decision was made in a transparent manner, and that it fulfilled international safety standards.Chung said he made a similar request when he met with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Seoul on Sunday, but that the U.S. has yet to clearly respond.