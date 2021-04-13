Moon Renews Will to Serve Public after ‘Reprimand’ through By-Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has pledged to do his best during the remaining months of his term, promising to not hesitate while seeking change.In a meeting with his aides on Monday, Moon said he will consider the public’s reproach as medicine, and reflect on the state of affairs, using this as an opportunity for a new start.His remarks follow a Cabinet reshuffle last week in the wake of the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) defeat to the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) in the by-elections earlier this month.The president said his administration will not falter in fulfilling the public's mandates in the run-up to the end of his term next year, adding that he will further his administration’s progress while fixing deficiencies.Regarding South Korea’s response to COVID-19, Moon cited positive international assessments and called it a national achievement.However, he was quick to say that the situation is still grave and many challenges lie ahead with the economy requiring more effort for a full recovery.Noting the public will assess the government, not based on its past performance but on the problems and challenges now and onward, the president urged officials to renew their resolve to serve society and remain ethical and capable to the end.He also called for communication and cooperation with the opposition bloc.Moon then spoke of his scheduled summit with U.S. President Joe Biden next month, vowing to use it as momentum to revitalize the stalled peace process on the peninsula and build cooperation between Seoul and Washington on COVID-19 vaccines.