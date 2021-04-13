Pres. Moon Urges Asian Countries to Jointly Tackle COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in underlined the need for Asian countries to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic together, saying the war cannot be won by one country alone.Moon made the remark in a congratulatory video message he sent to the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference that kicked off in Hainan, China, on Tuesday.Moon said he highly regards China’s diverse efforts to overcome the pandemic, including donating vaccines to developing countries. He said South Korea, too, will boost cooperation to combat COVID-19, including fairly supplying vaccines and pursuing bold financial investment.The president also expressed hope that free trade will make headway through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, stressing the need for multilateral cooperation with strengthened inclusiveness.Established in 2001, the Boao Forum is regarded as the Asian Davos Forum. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon serves as the forum’s chairman.