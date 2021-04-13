Current, Former UN Chiefs Call for Resolving Myanmar Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The UN secretary-general openly called for Asian leaders to come together to help find a solution to the crisis in Myanmar. Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon also called for immediate action to end the bloodshed sparked by a military coup two months ago.Park Jong-hong has the details.Report: UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday called for leaders in Asia to bolster efforts to peacefully resolve the urgent crisis in Myanmar.Speaking at a Security Council meeting on cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organizations, Guterres highlighted the Association of Southeast Asian Nation’s(ASEAN) important role in diplomacy, conflict prevention and peacebuilding.[Soundbite: UN Secretary-General António Guterres]“Today, ASEAN's role is more crucial than ever as the region faces an urgent crisis in Myanmar. I have repeatedly called on the international community to work, collectively and through bilateral channels, to help bring an end to the violence and the repression by the military.”According to human rights groups, over 700 people, including 50 children, have been killed during a violent crackdown on protests that began after the February 1 military takeover of Myanmar.The UN chief urged regional actors to leverage influence in order to prevent further deterioration and find a peaceful way out of the disaster.Guterres told ambassadors that his special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, is in the region and stands ready to resume dialogue with the military and others.Meanwhile, in his address to the council, former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called for the international community to immediately take action to end the bloodshed in Myanmar.[Soundbite: Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon]“Both the United Nations and its regional partners now have a fleeting window to cooperate through strong action to halt the ongoing atrocities in Myanmar and prevent a further escalation of violence."Ban condemned the brutal use of lethal force against civilians and added that the worsening situation in Myanmar represents a pivotal moment to showcase the cooperation between the UN and its regional partners in maintaining peace and security and saving human lives.Park Jong-hong KBS World Radio News.