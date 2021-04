Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s main stock market has closed at a fresh record high.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 21-point-86 points, or zero-point-68 percent on Tuesday, to close at three-thousand-220-point-70.The latest performance came around three months after the index hit a previous high of three-thousand-208-point-99 points on January 25.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining two-point-42 points, or zero-point-24 percent, to close at one-thousand-31-point-88.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-112-point-three won.