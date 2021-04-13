S. Korea Completes Ratification for 3 Key ILO Conventions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has finalized the ratification process for a set of key international conventions on workers’ rights.The Ministry of Employment and Labor said on Tuesday that it presented the instruments of ratification of three International Labor Organization conventions to the UN agency by video conference earlier in the day.The three conventions, which was ratified by the South Korean parliament in February, will take effect from April 20, next year.ILO Director-General Guy Ryder welcomed the move, saying it verifies South Korea's conviction that sustainable cooperation among labor, management and the government is essential for peace, democracy and social justice, .Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap said the government will continue working with businesses and labor groups to help foster healthy labor-management relations based on autonomy and responsibility, that amply guarantee basic labor rights.The three conventions, which are among four key ILO conventions, for which South Korea had postponed approval since joining the organization in 1991, address the freedom of association, the right to organize and collectively bargain and the prohibition of forced labor.The fourth yet-to-be-ratified convention in regards to the abolishing forced labor still needs further discussion as the convention could clash with South Korea's social service agent system, in which conscripts perform duties as civil servants in lieu of military service.