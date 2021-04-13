S. Korea 42nd in World Media Freedom Ranking in 2021

A new survey ranks South Korea 42nd out of 180 countries in terms of guaranteeing media freedom.Reporters Without Borders(RSF) and the Journalists Association of Korea on Tuesday announced the 2021 World Press Freedom Index, in which the country's rank remained unchanged from last year.The country’s media freedom ranking peaked at 31st place in 2006 under the Roh Moo-hyun administration. However, it plunged to 70th in 2016 before improving to 63rd due in part to changes brought on by the nationwide candlelit vigils and protests that led to the impeachment of then President Geun-hye, who was embroiled in a massive corruption scandal.Norway occupied took the top position for the fifth consecutive year on the RSF index, followed by its Scandinavian neighbors Finland, Sweden and Denmark while the U.S. and the U.K. were ranked 33rd and 44th, respectively.South Korea was the top ranker among Asian countries, with Taiwan following at 43rd and Japan trailing at 67th. China stood at 177th while North Korea was ranked at 179th.