S. Korean Civic Groups Begin Fund Raising on Inter-Korean Economic Exchange

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of progressive South Korean civic groups has launched a campaign to collect funds to facilitate inter-Korean economic exchanges.The preparation committee for the so-called Korea Peace Fund held a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday and announced the launch of a fund-raising process, saying it is open to anyone, including companies, regional governments and the public.The committee aims to establish two funds—Green Fund and Contents Fund—and collect up to one trillion won worth of investments for each.The Green Fund will explore possible inter-Korean cooperation on climate change, biotechnology, agriculture and fisheries industries while the Contents Fund will focus on films, music and border-area tourism.Noting the South Korean government’s Inter-Korean Exchange Fund needs approval from the governments of both Koreas, the committee hoped the new, civilian fund will help further inter-Korean economic cooperation in a more flexible way.